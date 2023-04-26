Victoria will get the chance to show off its innovative spirit as the Innovation Collective Victoria hosts its 2023 Think Big Festival.
The three-day event will feature a tech carnival open to the public, peaker series and community think tank. Business leaders from across the country will take part, and locals young and old will get to show off their inventive spirits.
“This is about tech and innovation that people are creating in our area,” Karissa Winters, Innovation Collective Victoria community lead, said.
The tech carnival, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, will be open to the public. Beyond having food, drinks and entertainment on hand, many of the creative people from around the area will get to showcase their ideas.
“There will be everything from robots, to drones, to the YMCA interactive SHTEAM (science, health, technology, engineering, art and math) bus,” Winters said.
Ideas on display will include things like fashion designs made from reused fabric, 3D-printed toys, several ideas from students at the Victoria school district, Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria and much more, she said.
“It will be really great for the community to show up for the school students here and show that we support this, we like this — that you are spending your time creating innovative things,” Winters said.
Prior to that evening, Innovation Collective members can attend an opening reception 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at 120 Main St., where locals and the speakers invited from around the country will mingle, she said. Then, a think tank examining the innovation needs of the Victoria community is planned from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at the Club at Colony Creek.
After everyone has had a chance to see the innovative spirit of Victoria, the business leaders who’ve come from across the country will share their experiences and stories at a speaker series beginning 1 p.m. Saturday at 120 Main St., Winters said. The speaker series is a ticketed event, but if someone can’t afford to attend, they can reach out to Winters to waive the fee.
“We’re bringing in all these people who are the top of their field, so you don’t have to leave Victoria to have an experience like this,” she said. “These are people you are going to be able to get access to, which is really amazing because normally you wouldn’t have access to people like this. There is no barrier of entry. You can be anyone. You don’t have to be at a certain level to attend this. It’s showing that just because you are in Victoria doesn’t mean you can’t have opportunities like this.”
Once the speaker series is over, attendees will be able to enjoy a downtown pub crawl to blow off steam from the event, she said.