Josh Shultz, whose film "Americana" won twice at the inaugural Viva Texas Film Festival in September, plans to film music videos in Victoria later this month.

Shultz plans to make a music video of at least one song by Karissa Winters, who is a cofounder of the Viva Texas Film Fest and the local lead of the Innovation Collective networking organization. Winters has songs on Spotify, including "Outta This World" and "Adore," which both released in November.

Shultz said he also expects to create a music video of a "celebrity" who would fly in for the shoot.

"I'm in talks with one celebrity who might even fly into town to shoot her music videos there, which would be great," Shultz said. "Because then we can kind of keep shining light on Victoria. And she stars in a big TV show, and then a bunch of movies. So she called me to do it in LA, and I was like, 'You know, I'm gonna go to Victoria.'"

He said there's also a talent in Austin "who might drive out to Victoria to shoot her video with me."

Shultz's film "Americana" won him two awards at the film festival, including the top Viva Texas Award.

The festival drew hundreds into two venues, where dozens of short and long format films were presented. Several judges, some local and others with national prominence, made the winning selections. The festival was the brainchild of Winters and Claire Santellana. The festival returns in 2023. Entries already are being accepted, according to the festival's Facebook page.

Shultz said he hopes to conduct photoshoots, take portraits, film commercials and music videos for businesses and individuals in the Crossroads.

"I'm gonna bring my studio lights and my movie camera, my photography and film camera, get set up so I can really do some top notch stuff," he said. "And it'd be cool to team up with some of the people I met and make some really cool stuff for them."

While in town for the festival, Shultz enjoyed the kindness of the community and also noticed its appeal as the background for music videos.

"I liked Victoria because for music videos, it's a little bit more open a little bit quieter. So it's easier for me to kind of take over and film, you know," he said.

He said he liked his visit to Victoria for the film festival. "Everyone was so incredibly nice," Shultz said. "It made me really fall in love with the town because, I don't know if you've done a lot of traveling, but whenever I go to the towns I feel the personality of that town.

"I went places where no one knew me, yeah, and they were just really nice," he said.

That's not how things go in Los Angeles.

"Like, you go to LA, and it just feels sort of cynical. Texas is, of all the states I've been in America, my favorite. Which is, it's sort of a bittersweet situation for me, because I grew up in LA, and all my contacts are in LA, and what I do, it's important to be in LA, so I have to go back. But of all of the places I found, it feels like home or right. Texas is like the closest to kind of my personality," he said.

Shultz said it's quite different from the West Coast.

"For me, it was coming from LA, where every time you get on the freeway, it's a war zone," he said. "You take your life in your own hands."

But not in Victoria.

"I was really sad when I left," he said.