For Dennis Cross, a Victoria resident and veteran of the Vietnam War, Veterans Day is about all veterans — no matter when or where they served.

Cross joined the U.S. Army out of high school in 1968, originally hoping to be a military police officer, but that goal didn't come to fruition after he finished basic training.

"It was 1968 and they needed medical personnel in Vietnam," he said. "So I got my orders and it said 'USA MEDTC.' My drill sergeant, they handed us our orders, where we were going and what bus to get on and all that, and I asked him, I said, 'This doesn't say Alabama. I was supposed to go to MP school.' And he grinned, and said, 'You're going to be a medic. Get on the bus.'"

Cross' "closest and best buddy" at medic school was Roger Kenneth Drake, a soldier from Ohio.

"Great guy, all he talked about was going home, marrying his girlfriend," Cross said. "And then he was going to Vietnam."

Drake was deployed to Vietnam before Cross was, and was killed less then a month after he got there. His birthday was Veterans Day — Nov. 11, 1948.

"I think about him, of course, always, but on Veterans Day especially," Cross said. "And I think about all the other guys that have died, killed in action. I've seen a lot of them. I tagged a lot of them. I tried to treat everybody wounded the best I could, I would do anything to get to them, but sometimes it didn't work. They didn't survive."

Cross said he doesn't like talking about his time in Vietnam.

"Anytime I got a medal for valor, it was because somebody was wounded or dead, so it's not a topic I like to talk about," he said. "What I do like to talk about is helping other veterans."

After Cross left the Army in 1971, he eventually found his way into working as ambulance personnel, putting his medic experience back to work, and moved to Victoria in 1973 and joined the fire department, where he helped start the department's EMS program.

Seven years later, he moved back home to Dallas, and worked there doing similar work for 34 years until he retired and moved back to Victoria.

In Victoria, he's a member of multiple veterans organizations, including the In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, which both work to help local veterans in need. Those groups will be a part of the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Victoria on Friday morning.

Cross is also a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America.

He said that being a member of an organization's local chapter helps, because there is more autonomy and less bureaucracy. That autonomy helps them aid veterans who find themselves in precarious positions.

"We've helped veterans here after the hurricanes. We're giving $1,500, $1,000 here, paying electric bills, buying appliances," he said. "I mean, we're doing all sorts of things locally."

That help is important, Gross said, because some other institutions meant to support veterans sometimes don't give needed support in time.

"That's our motto, 'vets helping vets,' whether getting into the VA system, whether they need money to pay a bill, because you know everybody's struggled," he said, adding, "when you're in the VA system, and it takes a while for that to get processed, you're hurting for money."

Some veterans groups also work to help veterans exposed to chemicals that cause health issues, like Agent Orange in Vietnam, or burn pits more recently. Cross himself has weathered significant health issues, including cancer, which he said was associated with Agent Orange, a herbicide deployed by U.S. forces in Vietnam.

"We fight for veterans' rights a lot, and their care and treatment," he said.

Gross wants to honor veterans no matter how they served, he said.

"My biggest thing that I would ever say to other veterans is just don't bad-mouth other veterans," he said. "We all served, and it doesn't matter if you were personnel, if you were behind the typewriter — it don't matter. You were doing your job, and without those support personnel, the grunt personnel wouldn't work."