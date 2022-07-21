"We need upstream rain," Gill said.
Because Victoria is in the lower part of a river basin, the city is among the last to be affected when the river starts to dry up. The city is currently under Stage II of its drought contingency plan, which it entered on June 13. The normal river flow this time of year is 995 cubic feet per second. When the river dropped below 250 cubic feet per second, the city entered Stage II.
The drought contingency plan is divided into stages of increasing restrictions based on how much the city wants to decrease water usage. During Stage II, city officials would like to see an overall reduction of 5% less water than normal. At this stage, certain types of water use are limited to between 6-10 a.m. and 8 p.m.-midnight. When a sprinkler is run during the heat of the day, as much as 50% of the water can be lost to evaporation.
Restrictions at higher stages of the drought plan include scheduling designated watering days, stopping landscape watering altogether and closing car washes, depending on how much the city wants to reduce water usage. Gill said the average flow of the Guadalupe River in Victoria factors into the city’s decision to move to a different stage.
Stage III of the plan calls for a 10% reduction in personal water use and has been activated in Victoria “at least twice” during Gill’s tenure with the city, he said. Included in Stage III is a process that changes Victoria’s primary water source. Water from the Guadalupe is pumped out of the city’s system in exchange for ground water, Gill said. Local ground water flows with the help of multiple water wells located throughout Victoria.
"I've never had to implement Stage III," Gill said. "It progressively increases as far as restrictions."
The Guadalupe River runs from Kerr County about 230 miles southeast to San Antonio Bay on the Gulf of Mexico. It is a popular destination for rafting, fly fishing and canoeing. Larger cities along it include Victoria, Kerrville, New Braunfels, Seguin, Gonzales and Cuero. The river's conditions can change rapidly, and the flow of the Guadalupe is set by the dam at Canyon Lake.
The dam at Canyon Lake was built by the Army Corps of Engineers and the Guadalupe-Blanco River Association. In a worst case scenario, Gill said there were eight old gravel pits nearby that river water could be pumped into to ensure water was available.
"The quality of water will not change at all," Gill said. "And we'll keep monitoring the river."
