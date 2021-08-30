Victoria West cheerleaders recently completed the Victoria West Little Warrior Cheer Camp.
Winners of the Big Spirit Stick were Elizabeth Johnston, 9, daughter of Deidra and Alton Johnston; Jolene Reyna, 5, daughter of Isabel and Daniel Reyna; Presleigh Henneke, 11, daughter of Chasity and Philip Heneke; and Kailyn Baker, 6, daughter of Lindy and David Baker.
The Big Spirit Stick winners will cheer at the Warrior Varsity home game on Sept. 10.
