A Victoria West High School student died Monday evening when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.
About 5:45 p.m., Victoria police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near 3600 N. Main St., Senior Police Officer David Brogger, department spokesman, said in an email.
Diego Martinez, 18, of Victoria, was driving fast on south on Main Street when he lost control of his 2004 Toyota Sequoia, veered southeast and rolled over, striking a tree.
Diego was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The speed Martinez’s vehicle reached was unclear as of Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Martinez was a senior and a member of the Victoria West football team, said West head coach Courtney Boyce on Tuesday.
“It’s an extremely difficult time,” Boyce said. “I just want to continue to do right by the team and his family. It’s a tragedy.”
Martinez was in the vehicle alone at the time of the crash.
The investigation continued Tuesday afternoon.