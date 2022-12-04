An 18-year-old Victoria woman was shot and killed Saturday morning, according to a Victoria Police Department news release.
Officers were called to an apartment complex on Leary Lane about 12:40 a.m. Saturday with reports of gunshots, according to the Sunday afternoon news release.
Officers found Jackuelin Solorio with a gunshot wound, lying in the common driveway area of the complex. She went by ambulance to Citizens Medical Center, where she later died.
Victoria police investigators said this was believed to be an isolated incident.
It was unclear on Sunday whether police have a suspect or person of interest in the case. Also unclear was whether Solorio lived at the apartment complex.
Anyone with information on this shooting can call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200, where callers can remain anonymous.