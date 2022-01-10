Arrested
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria woman by police on Jan. 7 on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, less than 1 gram and on four warrants charging her with C lass C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA - A 44-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 7 on a warrant charging him with continuous violence against family.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 7 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a forgery of governmental or national instrument/money/security case.
- VICTORIA -A 47-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan.7 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear and on a bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .15 case.
- VICTORIA – A 51-year-old Victoria man by police on Jan. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Jan. 8 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA - A 36-year-old transient woman Jan.9 by deputies on two warrants charging her with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 9 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by police Jan. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by police Jan. 9 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Dayton woman by deputies Jan. 10 on a warrant charging her with contempt of court by refusing to testify.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old woman by deputies Jan. 10 on two warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors and a separate charge of surety off bond in an assault causing bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 10 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 10 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .15.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman by Victoria police Jan. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The same day, she was arrested by a deputy on a charge of surety off bond in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.