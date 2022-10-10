Seven people were arrested over the weekend, Friday through Sunday, on driving while intoxicated charges.
Officers arrested Mercedes Evette Solis, 27, of Victoria, Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Solis remained jailed Monday on $10,000 bond.
In an unrelated case, officers arrested Secilia Lopez, 20, Saturday, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Lopez has since been released from jail.
In another unrelated case, officers arrested Karl Edwin Meeks, 59, of Irving, Saturday, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol, unlawfully carrying a weapon and unlawful possession of a fireman by a felon.
Meeks has since been released from jail.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a police officer or judge case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 7 on a warrant charging him with assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Yoakum man by officers Oct. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Texas City man by officers Oct. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 7 on suspicion of burglary.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Houston man by deputies Oct. 7 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 200-400 grams and possession of a prohibited weapon cases.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 7 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member by impeding breath.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of assaulting a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 8 on a warrant charging him with two counts of property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Portland man by deputies Oct. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces-5 pounds and two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 9 on warrants charging him with assault causing injury and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Port Lavaca woman by officers Oct. 9 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear, as well as on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Portland man by deputies Oct. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds and two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in order to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Hallettsville man by deputies Oct. 9 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Bloomington man by officers Oct. 9 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a burglary case.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Rockport man by deputies Oct. 9 on suspicion of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds and two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.