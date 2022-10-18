Officers arrested Jacqueline Nicole McIntosh, 31, of Victoria, Tuesday, on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated, second offense, case, as well as on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, evading arrest or detention in a watercraft and assaulting a public servant.
McIntosh remained jailed Tuesday with bonds totaling $32,500.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Houston woman by deputies Oct. 17 on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in a human smuggling case.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture on a violation of probation in an assault causing injury case.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Oct. 17 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family member case, with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 17 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Bloomington woman by officers Oct. 17 on a warrant charging her with assault causing injury to a family member and on a warrant charging her with surety off bond in a criminal trespassing case.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, fraudulent use or possession of less than five identification items, tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation and forgery.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Houston woman by officers Oct. 17 on suspicion of two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, fraudulent use or possession of less than five identification items, tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation, forgery and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 18 on a warrant charging her with criminal trespassing.