Deputies arrested Priscilla Nicole Rodriguez, 34, of Victoria, on Wednesday, on suspicion of assaulting a family member in a manner that impeded either breathing or circulation, as well as on warrants charging her with property theft between $100-$750 and criminal trespassing.
Rodriguez remained jailed Wednesday with bail totaling $8,000.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an elderly person's credit card or debit card abuse case.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 27 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container case and on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Bastrop man by deputies Dec. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an aggravated assault of a public servant case.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 27 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Houston man by deputies Dec. 27 on a warrant charging him with an accident causing damage to a vehicle more than $200.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Yoakum woman by officers Dec. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Goliad woman by deputies Dec. 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and tampering with or fabricating evidence to impair an investigation.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 28 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.