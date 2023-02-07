Officers arrested Jacklyn Ann Gonzales, 31, of Victoria, on Monday, on suspicion of two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
Gonzales remained jailed Tuesday on bail totaling $105,000, according to jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Victoria man by court officers Feb. 6 on a warrant charging him with harassment.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Feb. 6 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 6 on a warrant charging her with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 6 on warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors and interfering with an emergency request for assistance.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 6 on a warrant charging her with mail theft at less than or equal to 10 addresses.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 6 on warrants charging him with driving while intoxicated third or more offense and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 6 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a resisting arrest, search or transport case and on warrants charging her with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 6 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility cases.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old woman by deputies Feb. 6 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 6 on warrants charging him with surety off bond in two aggravated assault with a deadly weapon cases, a possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case, two bail jumping and failure to appear cases, a failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information case and an unlawful restraint case.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Floresville man by officers Feb. 6 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 6 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Feb. 6 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order two times within 12 months.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Feb. 6 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA —A 55-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 7 on a warrant charging her with property theft between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 7 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 7 on suspicion of a silent abusive call or electronic communication to a 911 service.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Feb. 7 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Feb. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria woman by officers Feb. 7 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.