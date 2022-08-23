Deputies arrested Crystal Gail Schuette, 46, of Victoria, Monday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15%.
Schuette had since been released, as of Tuesday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 22 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Edna man by officers on a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance equal to or greater than 400 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old San Marcos man by deputies Aug. 22 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Robstown woman by deputies Aug. 22 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration greater than 0.15, as well as on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Cuero man by officers Aug. 22 on suspicion of possessing, using, inhaling or digesting a volatile chemical, as well as on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possessing, using, inhaling or digesting a volatile chemical case.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 22 on a warrant charging her with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 22 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 23 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $500-$1,500.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Edna woman by officers Aug. 23 on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance equal to or greater than 400 grams case, as well as on a warrant charging her with bail jumping or failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 23 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
