Officers arrested Lindzey Jane Gulliver, 37, of Victoria, on Wednesday, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years old in her vehicle and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
Gulliver remained jailed Thursday with a bond set at $2,500.
In an unrelated case, deputies arrested Jose Luis Vallejo, 23, of Victoria, on Thursday, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
Vallejo remained jailed Thursday without bond.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 12 on warrants charging him with felony bail jumping and failure to appear and a Class C misdemeanor, as well as a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 12 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 12 on suspicion of vehicle burglary and on two warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Oct. 12 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a burglary case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 12 on suspicion of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Oct. 12 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 12 on a warrant charging her with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.