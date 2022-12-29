Officers arrested Renee O'Brian Davenport, 22, of Victoria, on Wednesday, on four warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors, as well as on warrants charging her with continuous violence against family and home burglary with the intention to commit a felony.
Davenport had been released from jail as of Thursday morning.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Bryan man by deputies Dec. 28 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Placedo woman by deputies Dec. 28 on suspicion of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 28 on suspicion of continuous violence against family.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 28 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Cuero woman by troopers Dec. 28 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 28 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, and on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies Dec. 28 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a home burglary case.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 28 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Sweet Home man by deputies Dec. 28 on warrants charging him with home burglary, property theft between $30,000-$150,000 and unauthorized use of a vehicle.