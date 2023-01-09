Officers arrested Dawn Renee Hosey, 45, of Victoria, on Friday, on a warrant charging her with property theft less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, failure to identify a fugitive from justice by refusing to give identification and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
Hosey remained jailed on Monday with bail totaling $22,000.
In an unrelated case, deputies arrested Finnian Lashaun Patton, 50, of Victoria, on Friday, on warrants charging him with aggravated child sexual assault and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Patton was released from jail on Friday.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Jan. 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a resisting arrest, search or transportation case.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Jan. 6 on warrants charging him with surety off bond in manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams cases.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 6 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an abandoning or endangering a child to imminent danger of injury case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Jan. 6 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a robbery case.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 6 on a warrant charging him with parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 6 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 54-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada, man by deputies Jan. 6 on suspicion of resisting arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 7 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 7 on suspicion of property theft less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, and on three warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Edna man by deputies Jan. 7 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated second offense case.
- VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Jan. 8 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 8 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member by impeding breathing.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 8 on a warrant charging him with a parole violation.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Jan. 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than or equal to 2 ounces, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence to impair an investigation and on warrants charging her with five Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 8 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 8 on suspicion of two counts of assault causing injury to a family member and on a warrant charging him with deadly conduct.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 9 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 9 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.