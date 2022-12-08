Maria San Miguel
Maria San Miguel celebrates her 108th birthday at the Twin Pines Nursing Home on Thursday. 

 By Ian Grenier | igrenier@vicad.com

The Victoria area has a lot of history, and 108-year-old Maria San Miguel has seen quite a lot of it.

She celebrated her 108th birthday on Thursday and was honored by a parade of first responders in front of the Twin Pines Nursing Home, where she’s a resident.

At a birthday celebration at Twin Pines, with San Miguel seated up front at the head table, she said she was happy to see all her family, and that the party was a “big surprise.”

Maria "Mary" San Miguel sits on her late husband Paul San Miguel Sr.'s lap in their younger years. She turned 108 on Thursday.

She is originally from Goliad, her granddaughter Tabithia San Miguel said, but moved to Victoria when she was young, and only 100 years old.

Her family and many of Twin Pines’ other residents gathered outside to watch the fire engines, police cruisers and ambulances drive by and blast their lights and sirens while escorting the van carrying the centenarian.

