Rose Marie Garcia will be an "old woman" by the time she gets out of prison, the county's district attorney said Wednesday.

Wednesday, a jury sentenced Garcia to 38 years in prison after determining she had killed her husband without "sudden passion." Previously in court, Garcia's attorney had argued she had snapped after suffering abuse from the man she admitted to killing in 2019.

"She will be a very old woman before she is eligible for parole," Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said after the sentence was handed down, adding that she respects the jury's sentence.

Jurors returned prison sentences of 38 years for first-degree murder and 15 years for tampering or fabricating physical evidence, a human corpse, with intent to impair an investigation, according to court records.

The jury broke for deliberation about 9:30 a.m. after closing arguments. They returned their judgment about 2:50 p.m.

"The jury obviously put a lot of thought into their decision," Filly Johnson said. "The numbers of years they sentenced her must mean something to them, and I will find out."

Garcia was taken into custody after victim impact statements were given in court.

"Whatever was family, will never be," Shanna Garcia, the wife of one of the victim's sons said. "I hate you Rose. You are a coward, an absolute coward. You're evil."

A family member living in Minnesota, Bryanna Chilton, said Wednesday, "Rosie's family wants people to know that she is not the animal that she was made out to be, instead she is a loving, caring and a compassionate woman. We love and support her."

Editor's note: This story will be updated later Wednesday.