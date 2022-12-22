Kaiden Grimaldo's straightforward request for Santa Claus is going to come true, but it's probably going to take a few years.
"I want to be 18 for Christmas," the 9-year-old said while waiting to meet Santa on Wednesday, because then he'd be old enough for his parents to let him play mature-rated video games.
Kaiden and his family were at the Victoria Community Center for H-E-B's Feast of Sharing, where thousands of Victoria residents were treated to a free meal, activities and live Christmas music.
It was the first Feast of Sharing since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, and the grocery store chain had enough brisket, beans, potato salad, rolls, apple pie and soda — H-E-B brand, of course — to feed 5,000 people.
One guest, Maria Vanderberry, sitting at one of the feast's many community-style tables, said she liked the food.
"It's really, really delicious this year," she said.
Vanderberry was there with her family, including 9-year-old Xavier Gallegos, one of her two sons. Xavier said, much to his mother's approval, that his favorite part of Christmas was hanging out with his family.
Vanderberry agreed, saying she appreciated how the feast was family oriented.
Across the room from Santa's big red chair, kids put together paper plate wreaths and colored in pictures of an anthropomorphic, Santa-hat-wearing grocery bag.
In the main dining room, under the community center's domed roof, musicians and dancers from the Crossroads Jazz Combo, Victoria ISD Ballet Folklorico, Mariachi Ranchero and the Tuba Christmas Brass Ensemble performed, punctuated by the familiar sound of beloved local celebrity Gary Moses's emceeing.
A few kids danced along to the music with their parents, while others took advantage of the all-you-can-eat brisket.
The festivities were fueled by hundreds of volunteers, many from community organizations like the Boy Scouts and the Knights of Columbus.
The volunteers were running a well-organized system. When one area of a table needed food, drinks or cleaning, a volunteer would raise the corresponding flag over the table, signaling for a new round of pie or Dr. B.
Marc Hinojosa, executive director of the Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, said he and other VCAM volunteers, staff and board members were volunteering at the event to serve their community.
"It brings the community together when you might not otherwise see them," he said.
The volunteers were managed by VolunTexas, a Coastal-Bend-based organization that coordinates volunteers for events and nonprofits.
Victoria's Feast of Sharing was one of 34 holiday meals H-E-B is putting on across Texas and Mexico, where they expect to serve 340,000 meals this season. The events also provide guests with flu shots, while their supplies last.