As Victoria College’s students got back into the classroom on Monday for the first day of the college's fall semester, the students walking around campus showcased the different paths people can take toward higher education.
For some students, it’s the first time they’ve been in a traditional classroom setting in years, while others haven’t even finished high school yet.
Despite those varying backgrounds, they had similar things to say about their goals, hopes and expectations for the new semester.
One of these students is Brittany Plummer, a first year student studying business management at VC.
Plummer earned her GED alongside her husband, who recently started a trucking business, just before she started the business management program.
She’s aiming to get her associate’s degree in order to help her husband with the business, and said she was excited to get back to school.
“I love it, actually. It’s really great. It’s a lot better than, you know, just not doing anything,” she joked.
Along with her excitement, she also said there were some nerves about her classes, which start on Tuesday.
“I’m kind of nervous that I’m not going to know things or that I’m not going to understand something, but I’ll be fine,” she said.
The sense of nervousness was shared by another first time VC student, 17-year-old Aidan Stuckey, but he said the college’s professors helped calm his apprehension.
“The teachers here are very patient, and they’ll kind of walk you through it,” he said.
Aidan is a homeschooled high school student taking classes through the college’s dual enrollment program, letting him get some higher education experience and credits before he finishes high school.
While he’s not planning on coming back to college in Victoria after he finishes high school, Aidan said his classes so far, in music performance and fine arts, have been “pretty enjoyable.”
Welcome tables stocked with information and free garnet VC T-shirts dotted the campus on Monday, as students waited in line in front of posters boasting the college’s student activities and student services which coated the walls of the student center.
One second-year VC student, Damen Salinas, said one of those student activities, namely intramural basketball, was a highlight of his first year at the college.
He’s looking forward to that again this year, before graduating from the school’s instrumentation program and hopefully getting a job for instrumentation in one of the plants in the Victoria area.
Of course, Victoria College wasn’t the only school to get back to business on Monday — it was also the first day of class for students at the University of Houston-Victoria.
UHV students echoed their counterparts at Victoria College in their excitement for the new year.
Freshman Raeden Hyd, who’s majoring in digital simulation and gaming, said the most exciting part of the experience so far has been meeting new people.
“I think I kind of really lucked out in that department; I’ve made a few international friends, and they’re very cool,” he said. “They’re honestly expanding my mind because I’ve only ever known the people I’ve known since I was small in a small town.”
Hyd hopes to take advantage of UHV’s scholarship opportunities to do some traveling himself, he said.
Mia Lerma, a senior accounting major, said she was particularly excited to get back on campus after a few semesters that were mostly online for her, because she gets more out of in person classes and can make more friends.
While she might stay for a master’s degree, Lerma, who’s also on the UHV golf team, had mixed emotions going into her last year as an undergraduate.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” she said.
