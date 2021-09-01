The city of Victoria officially canceled Bootfest 2021 Tuesday night.
Explore Victoria Texas said the decision was made “in the interest of protecting public health” in a Facebook post announcing the cancellation Tuesday evening.
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area, “a festival like Bootfest cannot feasibly be held without further increasing the probability of exposure and further burdening the local healthcare system,” according to the Facebook post.
The area has seen a 10 fold increase in COVID-19 cases per day since June, said David Gonzales, the county’s public health director, in an update provided during a County Commissioners meeting Monday.
The county is now averaging over 60 new cases each day, he said. On Tuesday,106 new cases were reported, according to the county’s public health department.
The trauma service area that serves Victoria County had four available ICU beds as of Monday and over 28% of all hospitalizations in the area were patients with COVID-19.
Another concern for the city was staffing. The festival usually takes about 700 people to run, of whom typically 300 to 400 our volunteers. But city staff expected the number of volunteers to be at an all time low out of concern over exposure to the virus and simply burnout from the past year.
According to estimates provided by staff Tuesday night, the city expects to lose about $40,000 from cancelling the event. That number would’ve been as high as $157,000 if they had waited until the week of the event to cancel.
