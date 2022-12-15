The Victoria Public Library Advisory board passed suggestions for two new collection development policies during its meeting Wednesday afternoon, one for materials geared toward visitors 17 years old and younger and one for materials geared toward adults.

Those policies are only advisory, so they will not go into effect, but will serve as the board's recommendations to library staff and the City Council, which will take up the matter at a later date.

The suggested policies are amended versions of the drafts presented by City Attorney Allison Lacey during the board's November meeting, which were themselves edits of the existing policy.

The 12-member board approved three amendments to Lacey's juvenile policy draft, the first of which was proposed by Sarah Zeller and passed despite "nay" votes by Diana Sneed and Ashley Sisson and an abstention from Barbara Lack.

Zeller's amendment changed the policy's age range to 17 and under and re-titled it as the Juvenile and Young Adult policy.

It also inserted language saying that materials recommended for that age range cannot include descriptions or depictions of a range of sexual content, nudity for the "prurient interest," content about gender dysphoria, or content that "encourages a child younger that 18 years of age to consider" various gender-affirming procedures, including reassignment surgery, puberty blockers or hormone treatments.

Such materials should be relocated to the adult section of the library, Zeller said. Some of that content, such as pornographic material, is already not allowable for minors under Texas law.

Zeller's amendment also changed how long the board's decision on whether to remove or retain challenged library materials would stand, shortening it from three years to one year.

Lacey raised concerns about possible legal risk for the city posed by moving materials intended for juveniles to other sections of the library. Children have the same right as adults to access library materials as adults, she told the board, and moving the material could be considered making it harder to access those materials.

"Be very aware that putting this kind of broad restriction on things and the idea of automatically moving things that are appropriate for children based on one standard of opinion, could potentially open some doors to risk," Lacey said.

Another amendment to the juvenile policy, offered by Dale Zuck and adopted over the "nay" votes of Lack and Sisson after Sneed left the meeting early, adjusted language in the policy's statement of purpose and asserted the library's responsibility for appropriately locating materials.

A final amendment on the juvenile policy from Jill Fox, which passed unanimously, removed a paragraph about the library's genealogy collection from the juvenile policy since it was already in the adult one.

The final vote on the entire amended juvenile policy recommendation passed, despite a "nay" vote from Sisson and an abstention from Lack.

Discussion around the adult collection policy was much shorter, with only brief amendments from Zeller and Zuck to bring its language in line with their earlier amendments to the juvenile policy, including the change to make the board's decisions regarding challenged materials stand for a year.

Both those amendments and the adult policy recommendation as a whole passed without objection. The passed adult policy recommendation does not contain the juvenile policy's prohibition of content related to sexual matters, nudity, gender dysphoria and gender-affirming treatment.

The board also established a four member bylaw subcommittee, which will meet twice in January.