Marie McHaney, of Victoria, was a duchess in last weekend's Texas Rose Festival in Tyler.
McHaney, the daughter of Wendy and Scott McHaney, wore a costume depicting a swan for the festival's theme of "Empires of Enchantment." The swan represented one of the gifts from European empires.
"It was important for me to represent Victoria as the very first duchess from Victoria," Marie McHaney said. "It was great to be part of a long-standing Texas tradition."
McHaney said one particular experience of the rose festival was very exciting for her.
"My favorite part was greeting the guests at the Queen's Tea in the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden, especially the children who wanted to touch my costume, ask me questions and take their pictures with me," McHaney said. "It's an experience I will treasure forever."
This year's Texas Rose Festival was the 89th edition of the event. The first Rose Festival Queen was crowned in 1933.