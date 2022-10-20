Texas Rose Festival
Buy Now

Duchess of Victoria Marie Camille McHaney during the Texas Rose Festival's queen's coronation, on Friday October 14, 2022, at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

 Michael Cavazos

Marie McHaney, of Victoria, was a duchess in last weekend's Texas Rose Festival in Tyler.

McHaney, the daughter of Wendy and Scott McHaney, wore a costume depicting a swan for the festival's theme of "Empires of Enchantment." The swan represented one of the gifts from European empires.

"It was important for me to represent Victoria as the very first duchess from Victoria," Marie McHaney said. "It was great to be part of a long-standing Texas tradition."

McHaney said one particular experience of the rose festival was very exciting for her.

"My favorite part was greeting the guests at the Queen's Tea in the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden, especially the children who wanted to touch my costume, ask me questions and take their pictures with me," McHaney said. "It's an experience I will treasure forever."

This year's Texas Rose Festival was the 89th edition of the event. The first Rose Festival Queen was crowned in 1933.

Recommended For You


Leo Bertucci is a Report for America corps member who covers energy and environment for the Victoria Advocate.

Tags

Energy and Environment Reporter

Before moving to the Crossroads, Leo Bertucci studied journalism and political science at Western Kentucky University.