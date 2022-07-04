Sweet rides, a variety of foods and jamming bands were on display at Victoria’s annual July 4th Miller Lite Blastoff celebration at the Victoria Community Center.
“Oh yeah, it’s returning to normal,” said Tiffany Hall, of Victoria. “They’re putting on an awesome fireworks show, at least that’s the way it was last year.”
Fireworks started at 9:30 p.m. by Sky Wonder Pyrotechnics. David Valadez Y La Guerra Musical began performing in the late afternoon and were to be followed by Mason Lively at 7:45 p.m. Food and drinks were available for purchase. Proceeds from the event were to benefit the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent. This event was sponsored by Glazer’s Beer & Beverage, Miller Lite, 93.3 The Wolf and Victoria Parks & Recreation.
Victoria County lifted a ban on the sale and use of fireworks in the unincorporated county Wednesday morning. Victoria City code includes an exception for fireworks shows such as the July 4th Blastoff because they are run by licensed professionals and are regulated by the Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office. Fireworks shops throughout the county were open for business Monday with plenty of vehicles in their lots.
Hundreds of people were at the city’s event, patronizing the food and beer vendors offering ice cold beer and tasty foods.
“So far, it’s not bad. A lot more people are walking around,” said Shane Holden, co-owner of Mom’s Tamales. “Evening time will be even better after the sun goes down.”
Dozens of children were playing on the soccer field and several people were tossing a football back and forth. Sean Price, who said he had attended most of the city’s shows in the past, said that after nightfall, the crowd would increase.
At the car show crouched a 1970 metallic green LS-6 Chevy Chevelle, carrying a 454 with cowl induction and a 4:10 rear like an escapee from the Nixon era. It was joined by other muscle cars from days of yore, stunning for their simplicity.
“Kids today have no idea about these cars,” said Ernest Urrea, a retired prison guard.
