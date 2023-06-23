Victoria's school district likely will need to find an estimated $2 million to cover a budget shortfall for a new state law mandating armed security at campuses, officials said.
District financial officers presented a budget workshop to trustees Thursday night, outlining some of the financial challenges they will likely face next year.
Presenters mentioned one challenge that's sprouted from Texas House Bill 3, which was signed into law on June 14 by Gov. Greg Abbott. The law will require armed security at all Texas schools starting Sept. 1.
Now, the Victoria Independent School District is tasked with finding the funding in an already set budget to pay for this added security. During their presentation, CFO Michelle Yates and Deputy Superintendent Randy Meyer told the board they believe the new measure will cost $2.5 million in the coming academic year.
Although House Bill 3 has allotted additional safety funding for each school, recent projections estimate just $500,000 of state-funded aid to help the district pay for the new requirement. District leaders are now tasked with finding an estimated $2 million of funds elsewhere in the budget.
Yates and Meyer listed a handful of options to help make up $2 million, one of which included opting to not implement staff salary increases, a measure that's been a high priority of those tasked with drawing up the budget for the coming year.
"That (would) step us backwards ... And our teachers and our custodians and food service workers, everybody needs a little more to help just try to make the ends meet," Meyer said to the trustees.
Other options to help make up the projected shortfall include drawing from the existing balance of funds — which Meyer said was unsustainable.
"This is something we wish the Legislature had funded," Meyer said. "But if they're gonna mandate something and then not fund it, what are we to do?"
The deputy superintendent said the district had no easy solution to meet the new requirement.
"We're not really in a position to have to cut programs and services for other kids, but (we need to) keep our kids safe," he said.
The superintendent's cabinet will need to make a decision and present a solution to be approved by the board by August. The newly hired armed security officers must be hired, trained and deployed by Sept. 1.
Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said district employee salary increases remain a top priority despite the monetary shortfall concerning safety and allocation that the deficit demands.
"We absolutely want to be able to get a salary increase firsthand," he said.
Shepherd said the lack of funding from the state to support the requirement left the district with little to be done in preparation, despite the foresight, and now are forced to make a tough decision that will impact the district's budget.
The district faces tough budget decisions with the new requirement, the superintendent said.
"Our board and our community have a difficult decision to make," Shepherd said. "Safety and security is priority No. 1 ... and giving the highest quality education we can is priority No. 2 ... Now, we have to try to accomplish both of those without the help of the Legislature to pay for what they what they have mandated."
Board President Mike Mercer said he is "absolutely" confident that Shepherd and district administration will find the best possible solution and allocate the needed funding with minimal impact to operations and salary as possible.
Also during Thursday's meeting, district trustees accepted and approved the nomination of Trustee Margaret Pruett to serve on the Texas Association of School Boards Board of Directors. Pruett will serve as a representative for the district for the statewide association.
Trustee Rick Jones also was appointed by his colleagues to serve members on the Board of Directors of the Victoria Central Appraisal District.