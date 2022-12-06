Victoria's school district is planning on creating a task force centered around community-based accountability, plans for which were presented to the district's board of trustees during a board workshop Monday night.

Such a task force, which Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said will start up in early 2023, would be a part of the district's effort to create a community-based accountability system to supplement the already existing state accountability system.

The point of that additional system is to better reflect the "hopes and dreams" of the community and its children, and to provide the public with a "thorough accounting" of the district's efforts to reach those goals, according to Tammy Sestak, the district's assistant superintendent of curriculum, instruction and accountability.

The state accountability system doesn't assess many of the things the district has deemed as priorities based on its strategic plan, Sestak told the board, such as effective communication, talent development, social-emotional learning, facilities and community partnerships.

"Our goal for accountability is to develop an accountability system that brings us closer to our mission," Sestak said. "And if the only accountability that we're looking at does not encompass all of the pieces of our mission, then you run the risk of actually implementing things that move you away the mission."

That community-based system will be based around a series of "pillars," which are each meant to encompass one area of the district's mission, such as student learning and progress, engaged and well-rounded students, safety and well-being or student readiness.

During Monday's board workshop, trustees gave their thoughts on what those pillars should look like in Victoria, mostly focusing on the details of phrasing and emphasis.

These pillars should ideally be put into place one at a time, Sestak said, meaning that putting together the community-based accountability system will be a multiyear process.

The task force's role will be to make recommendations to the district's administration about the key questions associated with those pillars.

Shepherd said he expects the task force to also remain in place for multiple years as the district works through the process of building the new accountability system, likely with new members coming on and leaving as time progresses.