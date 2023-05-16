Chuck Young was sworn in on Monday as police chief in Victoria, vowing to bring more technology and other enhancements to the department.

The ceremony at the Victoria Community Center was filled with officers in full regalia and formality.

It was attended by city officials, law enforcement officers and other government officials, family and friends.

Young was deputy chief and promoted May 1 following the departure of former Police Chief Robert Arredondo Jr. He's been in law enforcement about 40 years.

"I’m looking forward to leading this top-tier police department and improving our service even further," he said in a prepared statement.

“I think he brings a very unique perspective to the job,” City Manager Jesús Garza said in an interview earlier in May. He cited Young’s decades of experience at the much larger Dallas Police Department and his time as deputy chief in Victoria, where Young learned “the needs we have.”

In an interview with the Victoria Advocate last month, Young said he’s helped the department beef up its technology and strategy to fight crime.

“We have brought a lot of technology to the town,” he said. “We were able to get some funding, about $775,000 worth of license plate reader technology into town. Highway interdiction. We all know that … we are in between the border and Houston and a lot of criminal activity goes through us. We are taking measures that help with that.”

He said he’s been updating the “technological pieces” and bringing new tech to the city. He’s also taken a new look the city and how to police it.

Young earned more than 250 awards and commendations in law enforcement, including Officer of the Year and five life-saving awards, one of which involved his help rescuing a woman from a burning home, the city said in a statement. Most recently, he earned the Victoria Police Department’s Leadership Award for his leadership contributions and advancements to the department.

Young graduated in 2014 from the Caruth Police Institute Executive Leadership Series VII. In 2018, he graduated summa cum laude from Midwestern State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and holds a Master Peace Officers license. This summer, he will attend the Senior Management Institute for Police in Boston and graduate in 2024 with his master’s degree in criminal justice.

A search was conducted to fill the police chief vacancy, led by executive recruitment firm Mosaic Public Partners.