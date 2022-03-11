Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing this afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 45. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 29F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.