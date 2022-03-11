The Victoria School board approved unanimously to pay off $14.5 million in bonds that are part of the 2016 bond project.
"This is the equivalent of paying off your house or car early," said Randy Meyer, district Chief Financial officer.
The principal balance on the original $129,175,000 2016 bond was $102,455,000 as of February, Anne Entrekin, Hilltop Securities regional managing director, said during a February board meeting.
By paying off the debt early the district will save more than $4 million in interest, she said.
The district has a surplus in debt services part of the tax rate and will use this money to pay off the debt, Meyer said.
The district has previously saved $33 million by paying off other bonds early, he said.
In other business, the board declared District 7 trustee Mike Mercer elected because he is unopposed in the May 7 election. The election for that district was canceled.
District 1 and District 6 races will remain on the ballot.
District 6 will be contested between incumbent Margaret Pruett, 49, and challenger Emeterio “Emett” Alvarez, Jr., 60.
District 1 will be contested between teacher Kathy Lynn Bell, 61, and Theresa Ann Klacman, 56.
Kevin VanHook, current District 1 trustee, did not seek reelection.
