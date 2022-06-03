The Victoria school board approved a contract for renovations to the district’s Liberty campus and hired a new principal for O’Connor ACE Elementary in a meeting Thursday afternoon.

The maximum price for the design work by Cuero based Weaver & Jacobs Constructors is $1,707,389.

The additions will make the Liberty campus more suitable to house Stroman Middle School’s students, who were relocated there after parts of the Stroman campus was found to be unsafe because of mold at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

The Liberty campus formerly contained the district’s credit recovery and alternative education programs, which were relocated to facilities at Victoria College and a safe building at the Stroman campus.

The additions to the Liberty campus will include expanded classroom space, a library, band hall, orchestra room and locker rooms for the gym.

The board expects the construction will be done in time for the school to open at the start of the 2022-23 school year in August, though some of the nonessential additions, like the gym, might take more time.

Board President Mike Mercer said that while the new contract was not a long-term solution, calling it an “expensive band-aid,” it was a necessary move to provide space for students in the short-term.

The board also hired Ericka Barr as the new principal of O’Connor ACE Elementary. Barr was previously the assistant principal at O’Connor and has worked in education for almost two decades, according to a district news release.

Previous O’Connor Principal Dionne Hughes was hired as the new administrator of the district’sP-TECH/T-STEM programs in May.