The Victoria school district's board of trustees held its final budget workshop Tuesday to prepare for approving the district's next budget and tax rate in August.
Chief Financial Officer Randy Meyer told the board the Maintenance and Operations tax rate will be .9102, which is .0345 less than last year's.
The actual tax rate that Victorians will pay also includes another rate related to the district's debt, which is yet to be finalized, but Meyer said he expects the total rate to decrease from last year.
The board's discussion of the budget and tax rate centered around the need for student safety funding and the administration's attendance estimates, which play an overwhelming part in determining the district's funding.
The district's business office is building the budget, which will be approximately $124 million, of off an estimate that the district's enrollment would be 13,300 with an attendance rate of 94%. If that enrollment or attendance threshold isn't met, then they will have to make cuts, and the ever-present threat of resurging COVID-19 numbers means that estimate is not guaranteed to hit.
"It's a little bit of an increased risk, but it's a monitored risk," board Trustee Tami Keeling said during the meeting.
The administration is taking said risk based on the need to balance the budget and provide schools with the resources and funding they needed, Meyer said, adding that the district's administration continuously monitors the district's enrollment so that it can make adjustments as necessary.
The preliminary budget and tax rate will be presented to the board during the Aug. 8 board meeting, and will then likely be adopted during the board's Aug. 25 meeting after a public hearing.
Both Meyer and the board emphasized the need for the state government to increase school funding in order for Texas districts, including Victoria, to pay teachers competitive rates and meet long-term maintenance needs.
"They're (the state) not paying us on this new competitive market, and when we see starting salaries of the 50s, and pushing for 60, the state is still so far behind that they're going to fund us," Meyer said.
The discussion of the need for safety and security funding suggested the board is moving toward considering one of the options for expanding security in schools, which they heard in a June board meeting.
"We have to move forward with something," board President Mike Mercer said.
The board also discussed holding a joint meeting with local law enforcement and city government to discuss school security measures, which Mercer said was important both for coordinating and funding expanded security efforts.
He placed an emphasis on the need for funding to not solely come from the district, and said a timeline for discussing and moving those efforts forward would hopefully be clearer after such a meeting.
Later during Tuesday's meeting, the board unanimously accepted a $2-million bid by Intech Southwest to outfit district schools with a telephone and speaker system allowing for immediate district, campus and sub-campus communication, a part of the district's security measures.
It also unanimously approved changes to the district's internal policy, which governs academic and professional development programs, student welfare and crisis intervention, one of which would classify online harassment as a Class B misdemeanor based on changes in state code, and approved a number of procedural administrative and budget-making items and hires, including electing Mercer as the board's delegate to the 2022 Texas Association of School Boards Delegate Assembly.
The board also informally agreed to add an agenda item to future meetings that would set aside time to answer questions asked by the public during the previous meeting's public comment section, as opposed to just including those answers in the district's administration reports.
