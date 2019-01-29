The Victoria school board will discuss the budget for the 2019-2020 school year during a workshop Friday afternoon, according to the school district.
A special meeting was called for noon at the board’s meeting room, 102 Profit Drive. The board will conduct a budget workshop for the next school year, said Tami Keeling, the board president.
The budget has not been set by Superintendent Quintin Shepherd, Keeling said. The budget workshop will allow the board to check in with the district on matters related to the budget.
Keeling said the district’s declining fund balance would more than likely be brought up for discussion during the meeting. In July, the district’s reserves were about $12 million less than they should be.
The budget is typically approved by the school board during the summer.
