The Victoria school board approved extending emergency powers regarding COVID-19 to Superintendent Quintin Shepherd during a special meeting Monday.
The board initially passed a similar item in March for the 2019-20 school year.
Monday’s item, which was approved in a 5-0 vote, allowed those powers to be continued to the 2020-21 school year.
Board members Ross Mansker and Margaret Pruett were not at the meeting.
The board first rescinded the powers for the 2019-20 school year and approved them again for the next school year.
As the pandemic was moving in and measures relating to education were changing often, the board approved the emergency powers to allow Shepherd to make quick decisions for the district without board approval.
The board met for a special meeting Monday afternoon through an online livestream.
The board will meet again for another called meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, through an online livestream.
During that meeting, the board will hold a workshop to discuss the district’s budget. The district’s budget year begins Sept. 1.
