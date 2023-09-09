From left to right, trustees Rick Jones and BJ Nelson, principal Mandi Prichard and Brother Gary Moses pose for a photo at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new Mission Valley Elementary School on Friday morning.
Those were the words shared by Mission Valley Elementary School Principal Mandi Prichard, Friday morning as Victoria's school district finally held a ceremonial groundbreaking on a new facility for the school.
District leaders like the board of trustees, the superintendent and deputy superintendent donned hard hats and gathered alongside school staff and a crowd of students in front of the school to kick off the $23-million project.
From left, Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr, Precinct 2 commissioner Jason Ohrt and Precinct 4 commissioner Kenneth Sexton await the beginning of Mission Valley Elementary School's groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.
Though the old building holds sentimental value, Prichard said she and her staff are enthusiastic that the much-needed overhaul is finally underway.
"We're a little sad to see it go but we're also excited for a new beginning to start," she said.
Students stood behind administrators, with teachers mixed throughout, to hear remarks from leaders like school board President Mike Mercer and Superintendent Quintin Shepherd. Trustees, teachers, the bond oversight committee and even the school's students themselves took turns posing with shovels at the ceremonial event. A modest crowd of parents and members of the community also gathered in support.
According to the district, Mission Valley Elementary is the current longest operating school facility in all of Texas. In November 2021, Victoria voters approved a bond measure for the new facility. District officials say construction will take around 18 months to reach completion.
"It's great to turn the dirt," Shepherd said. "Now begins the transition ... I'll be excited when we get to the end of the transition and mark the new beginning."
School staff have now moved all activities into temporary onsite facilities, as construction readies to demolish the old building and begin to erect the new structure.
While current enrollment at Mission Valley Elementary sits around 260, the new school will be designed for 400 students, giving the student body room to grow in numbers.
"It means the whole world to us that the community came behind this project and sees the value in it," Shepherd said.
The superintendent said he believes with the new state of the art facility comes an opportunity to show the Victoria community what a public education here can look like.
"By doing a wonderful job here, we can show the community what our standard is, and hopefully that standard can be replicated throughout the rest of the district," Shepherd said. "We can set a very high standard for what we expect for our kids and for our community."
Patrick Sloan-Turner is the Victoria Advocate's Education Reporter. Contact him at 361-580-6519 or by email at pturner@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PatSloanTurner.