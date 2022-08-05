Safety has been high on school districts’ lists of priority this summer, but Friday afternoon, the only thing VISD teachers had to worry about was getting bonked in the head by one of the inflatable balls bouncing around the district’s annual Convocation event.
With music provided by the East and West High school marching bands echoing through the main hall of Faith Family Church, nearly every single district employee celebrated the start of the upcoming school year.
It was the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the whole district had come together for their yearly pep rally. Last year’s convocation was split up between elementary and secondary school staff.
Two teachers were honored as the district’s teachers of the year.
Jessica Garza, a teacher at Smith STEM Academy, was recognized as the district’s elementary teacher of the year, as well as the Region 3 Education Service Center’s teacher of the year.
“I can honestly say that I work with some of the most innovative, creative, and resilient educators. We are truly a team and are constantly collaborating and helping to grow each other. Some of the most meaningful and purposeful professional developments that we received were when teaching and learning from each other,” Garza said during the event. “VISD teacher of the year is a title I am honored to carry. I carry it proudly, knowing that we and VISD are champions for children.”
Karew Schumaker, a science teacher at Victoria West High School, was honored as the district’s secondary teacher of the year.
“I wholeheartedly believe that I would not be standing up here in front of you without the amazing people at West High School and the fabulous biology team that I get to work with every day at PLC,” Schumaker said.
Along with the district’s theme of “VISD Unbreakable,” other district teachers talked to the crowd about the things that had stuck with them through their time teaching in Victoria, telling stories and jokes about parents, kids and other teachers.
Superintendent Quintin Shepherd spoke about the important role teachers and other school staff members play in their students' lives through an elaborate game with Faith Family pastors Jim and Tamara Graff.
Every teacher in the hall was tasked to stop a blindfolded Jim Graff from sitting in a chair at the front of his hall, while Tamara Graff's goal was to get him to sit in the same chair.
After the fun and yelling subsided — with Graff in the chair — Shepherd explained the game was a metaphor for the relationship between teachers and students.
With so much going on in students’ lives, teachers have to play the role of guiding students away from those distractions toward a successful future. If that guidance isn’t present, Shepherd explained, then students will be blown off course.
“They need our voices in their ears, and so that's what I'm going to ask you to do this year, is to commit to these three pieces of the puzzle: create a safe environment for kids physically, an emotionally safe environment for kids, work every single day to make the connection with those kids, especially the ones who need us so badly, and help establish a shared future,” he said to all the assembled district staff.
However, Shepherd wasn’t just giving speeches. He also took to the keyboard and performed a few musical numbers alongside a band made up of district teachers and staff.
School board President Mike Mercer also took to the microphone, though he didn’t have any musical accompaniment, to talk about the importance of unity in the school district.
“That saying goes, if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together,” he said. “We think about our future, we think about where we want to be and what we want our community to be 10 years from now, 20 years from now, we have to remember the only way to get there is to get there together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.