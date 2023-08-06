The Victoria Independent School District is proud to announce the continuation of its highly acclaimed Gold Card program, offering enhanced benefits to Victoria County senior citizen residents. The Gold Card initiative, aimed at fostering connections between the school district and its residents, will continue to provide exclusive access to various athletic and cultural events in the District.
Applications for the VISD Gold Card will be available starting Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
The Gold Card program has been an essential part of VISD’s commitment to supporting and engaging with the community since its inception. The card grants eligible Victoria County residents free entry to all VISD-hosted home athletic and cultural events, excluding UIL playoff events and the district musical.
“We are delighted to continue offering our Gold Card program to the community,” said Athletic Director Spencer Gantt. “The Gold Card initiative represents our dedication to nurturing a strong bond with the residents of Victoria County and we believe it enhances the overall quality of life for our community members.”
Eligibility for the Gold Card program is based on specific criteria, and interested individuals can find more information about the program and its benefits by visiting the official VISD website at www.visd.net/goldcard. The website contains detailed information on the application process, eligibility requirements, and a comprehensive list of all the privileges extended to Gold Card holders.
The school district encourages eligible members of the community to take advantage of this valuable opportunity and apply for their Gold Cards to start enjoying the numerous athletic and fine arts events.
For more information about the Gold Card program, visit www.visd.net/goldcard.