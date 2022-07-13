Michael Kuhrt was hired as the Victoria school district's deputy superintendent on June 30, and started work on July 5.
He resigned on July 11, less than a week later, citing "defamatory" criticism on social media.
This criticism and controversy centered around his time at Wichita Falls's school district, where he served as superintendent until he resigned in April. That school district racked up $8-$9 million in budget deficits and had to make staff cuts under Kuhrt's leadership.
Here's what we know, and don't know, about his hiring:
- Under VISD policy, hiring personnel, including district administrators, is the superintendent's responsibility. The only position that the board hires directly is the superintendent position itself. This system means that the hiring process, like doing interviews, is carried out through the superintendent. The board's involvement comes at the very end, when they vote whether or not to approve the superintendent's recommendation for an open position, after the superintendent presents them his pick during a closed session.
- Both Superintendent Quinten Shepherd and Kuhrt say Kuhrt's time in Wichita Falls, including the budget deficits and staff layoffs, were discussed during this interview process.
- Shepherd said on Monday he reviewed these details with the school board during the June 30 board meeting's closed session.
- School board President Mike Mercer said that meeting was the first time the board had heard of the intention to hire Kuhrt, but would not comment on what was discussed during the closed session. Other board members declined to comment at all, citing an internal board rule, which makes the president the board's spokesperson.
- After the approximately 30-minute closed session, the board voted infamously to approve Kuhrt.
- It's unclear what exactly the board knew about Kuhrt's time in Wichita Falls when they voted to approve him, and whether Shepherd's presentation included all of the details from the interview. Since that meeting was in a closed session, those details are not public.
- Governmental bodies are allowed to go into closed session to discuss personnel under Texas' open meetings law.
- Kuhrt's contract details, like how much he would have been paid, are also currently unknown, however the district said he would not receive severance.
The Victoria Advocate has filed a public records request in hope of clearing up the questions about the district's hiring process.
