The Grants for Great Ideas rewards many different types of innovative projects ranging from reading, social skills, programming, writing, STEM, robotics, and much more.
The first five grants went to individuals in the district’s administration office.
Shannon Sawyer received $5,000 for a program called “All Aboard! An Aquatics Adventure!” The grant will provide funding for an aquatic field trip and campus presentation at East and West high schools, where students will receive hands-on experience in the conservation of natural resources. The project involves a collaboration with the San Antonio Bay Partnership and not only brings resources to the campuses, but also takes students out to sea.
Cheyenne Bowen received $4,990 for her “Bee Engaged” robotics project which includes all elementary campuses. The program is designed to increase students’ programming skills with real-world applications. Students will code “Bee-Bots” to complete various tasks.
Krystle Keller’s project also involves robotics, but the focus is on gifted learners. “Sphero and Heroes” will teach students to express creativity through coding. She received $4,922.
Ashley Scott received two $5,000 grants, one for each of the Student Video Production clubs at East and West high schools. This communications project provides training for students in video production, editing, journalism and more. It also will help increase communications between campuses.
“Free Your Mind – Let Your Words Flow” by Bridget Bomerbach involves 14 schools and four middle schools. Bomerbach, who received $4,490, is a dyslexia specialist and her project involves the use of a specialized small laptop in classrooms called Traveler that is designed to be a distraction-free writing tool. The Traveler helps to remediate writing difficulties for students with dyslexia and dysgraphia.
The other awards required a bit more travel. Piling into a waiting bus the Foundation members were excited to see the looks of surprise on more faces.
The first stop on the bus trip was to Torres Elementary School to announce that Lisa Hildebrand would receive her $5,000 grant for “Give an Inch: Grow a Mile.” To increase reading proficiency and enthusiasm she was going to add a “book vending machine” in the school.
Shields Elementary School’s Alisha Hernandez wanted to create a “Mindfulness & Calming Corner.” She received $3,566 to create a “Calm Down Corner” in each of the school’s 28 classrooms where students can learn to regulate their emotions and have a safe space when they need one.
At Howell Elementary School Jennifer Atkins wrote her grant for “Readers are Leaders” to create a Book Club to create a “reading community” for students not tied to grades or test scores. Atkins received $2,198 for her project.
Chandler Elementary had two grant awards accepted by the VISD Foundation. Michelle Tesch received $2,500 for a hands-on learning project called “Station: Opportunities for Greater Independent Learning and Practice.”
Ranella Rodriguez received $1,741 for “Ballin’ Behavior.” Her project focuses on unifying students through social skills and interactive activities.
At Victoria East High School Amanda Blaschke received $2,298 for “Study Hard, Stay AVID” which would enhance AVID (Advancement via Individual Determination) tutoring and development of research skills using technology such as iPads.
Scholemmer Elementary School was having a field day event, so the Foundation members had to track down Carla Nolen out on the field. She received $2,000 for her “Gardenhood” school-wide ongoing garden project. Her students cheered and shouted when her check was presented. “We’re getting a garden!” they exclaimed excitedly.
At Victoria West High School Catherine McKenzie received $1,030 for her “Standing Up for ADHD” project, which focuses on helping students with ADHD evaluate their behavior and remain focused on tasks and completing assignments.
The bus travelled out to a more rural area to find Brook Boykin at Mission Valley Elementary School. She developed the project “Gaining and Growing in our Love of Literacy” to strengthen reading and writing literacy skills. She received $1,805.
At Hopkins Elementary School two teachers received grants. Trisha Foerster received $1,762 for “Mission STEM: Together We Make it Possible” and Leandra Hill received $4,973 for “Mindful Masterpieces.” Foerster’s project intends to give students exposure and experience in STEM careers using STEM Trailblazer by the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering. Hill’s project seeks to combine artistic processes with social-emotional learning.
The final bus stop was the district’s Fine Arts Center, to find Cris Caddel and give him his $2,409 grant acceptance for the Stoman STEM Academy Robotics Team.
An additional $4,922 grant was awarded to Jenny Anderson’s “Speech, Sensory, Slime, Oh My!” speech therapy project which will reach all of the district’s elementary schools.
