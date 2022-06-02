The Victoria school board’s School Safety and Security Committee met Wednesday afternoon to discuss the district's emergency response plans.

Starting later this month, the Victoria Independent School District plans to install campus response guides in all classrooms, which will provide staff with standardized responses for 14 categories of emergencies, including lockdowns, suicide threats, missing children, sexual assaults and bomb threats.

The goal is to make the guidance broad enough to apply to schools across the district, while also allowing schools to make plans for campus-specific situations.

In the future, the district hopes to expand the guidelines to include more post-emergency plans, such as damage assessments after hurricanes and parent-child reunification plans.

The guides also include three color sheets, which staff can use to communicate with school administrators during an emergency.

The committee’s meeting did not include any changes to the district’s active shooter protocol in the wake of the Uvalde massacre, though the district will be conducting a year-long audit of its safety programs and its facilities starting in the 2022-23 school year, as required by state statute.