Caleb Durham had an interesting day.
A Minotaur, which is a half-bull and half-man creature of myth, might have killed his mom. A bit before that, he found out his best friend was half-goat. His Latin teacher, he would learn, was half-horse, and all of the friends — and enemies — he was about to make at camp were half-god, and actually, so was he.
At least while in character.
Caleb, 16, plays Percy Jackson in the Victoria Independent School District’s musical drama production of “The Lightning Thief.” The story is based on the book series by Rick Riordan and follows Percy and his companions on a quest to recover Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt. The musical is playing 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the VISD Fine Arts Center.
At a Wednesday dress rehearsal, the Victoria East junior said Percy’s impulsiveness reminded him of himself.
“And he has ADHD just like me. We both, at a time, had struggled with school and feeling like you’re different, and I feel like I can relate on that aspect,” Caleb said. “He shows so much emotion in this show, and I love being able to just kind of explode with emotion on stage. It’s really fun.”
Caleb displayed that enthusiasm while performing “She Fought Bravely,” a musical number in the production, on Wednesday evening during a full dress run-through of the musical. The song occurs shortly after Percy arrives at Camp Half-Blood, a place where the cast-off offspring of various Greek deities congregate. There, he meets other demigods like Annabeth Chase, played by Victoria West junior and musical theater enthusiast Emily Martinez, 16.
“I was 7 when I first saw my first show of ‘Hairspray,’ and I absolutely loved it,” Emily said. “And I was like, ‘That’s going to be me. I’m going to do the same thing.’”
Emily said she relates to Annabeth’s toughness of character.
“Like the wanting to prove that you are worth something, whether or not people believe in you,” she said.
Freshman Zack Balboa, 14, from Victoria West, felt the same about his role, the satyr Grover.
“I would say that in real life, I am a very goofy and ‘out there’ person,” Zack said.
Sixteen students from the school district comprise the cast, which means some performers took on multiple roles. But Victoria East junior Jesse Vasquez, 17, bounces back and forth between the roles of Luke and Mr. D with ease.
“As soon as I step on that stage, I’m just completely in that world,” Jesse said. “And it feels like just everything around me crumbles, and it’s just all about that and what the story is about. And it gets to the point where the lines just feel natural at that point, like they feel like genuine responses.”
As natural as it looked, bringing the production to life had its challenges. The nature of the show required that the blocking, or the process of staging the performers, be done in tandem with the music and choreography.
“A lot of the numbers are, you’ve got music and dancing, and then dialogue, and then music and dancing, and then dialogue, all within one number,” said choreographer Caiti Durham, who is Caleb Durham’s real-life mother and who has not been killed by Minotaur.
Director Kathy Montgomery said it’s the first time they’ve approached a performance that way.
“I think it’s helped, I feel like it’s made some of the choreography, which we normally do at the end — stronger,” she said.