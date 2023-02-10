A Victoria school district task force that wants look beyond tests scores held their first meeting Thursday.
The Victoria Independent School District's Community-Based Accountability Task Force is made up of mixture of 26 current teachers, administrative staff and concerned citizens. It will seek to measure student growth not only in testing as required by the state but also in areas of importance to the Victoria community.
The community-based accountability system is composed of seven "pillars," each of which outlines a facet of the district's mission. Thursday's daylong meeting focused on the Student as Person pillar, which will seek to develop "engaged, well-rounded students," according to document provided at the meeting.
A draft version of the district's definition says "students must be seen first as people before they are seen as learners."
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, and Accountability Tammy Sestak said the Student as Person pillar was a good place to start because it isn't currently measured by the accountability system put in place by the state.
"Our current state accountability system really reports out only partially in three of (seven) areas that our community has said is really important to them," Sestak said.
The state's system only partially covers the three areas it does measure, she said.
"And so our goal is to create a system that represents all of our goals and kind of reports to the community of, 'How are we doing in each of those areas?'"
Task force member Wyatt Fraga, an attorney at Anderson, Smith, Null & Stoffer said that nurturing capable and well-rounded students was an important part of developing Victoria as a city.
"I think the more that we can start to include and celebrate our students and to foster that growth, the more inclined they are, A to succeed in general, but (B) to stay, also, in Victoria," he said.
The task force will reconvene on April 6 to review "accountability engines" developed by the district administration, which will enable schools set goals in response to key questions posed by the task force.
"We're all learning together. This is a whole new process," she said. "To fully implement a community-based accountability system takes multiple years of work, because you introduce them one pillar at a time."