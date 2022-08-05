Students and staff in Victoria's school district will not have to quarantine if they are exposed to the coronavirus regardless of vaccination status, according to the district's 2022-23 COVID-19 protocols released Friday.
The protocol only requires people to stay home if they test positive for COVID-19 or are showing COVID-19 symptoms.
If someone tests positive, they are supposed to stay home for at lease five days, until 24 hours have passed since their last fever and other symptoms have improved. It does not require a negative COVID-19 test, or for them to wear a mask when they return.
If someone is showing symptoms but has not tested positive, they can return to school after five days as long as 24 hours has passed since their last fever and their symptoms have improved. If they test negative for COVID-19 or get a signed note from a medical professional clearing them to return, they can return as soon as they are fever-free for 24 hours.
The 2022-23 protocol does not make any distinction based on if a student has gotten vaccinated against COVID-19, which is contrary to the Centers for Disease Control's recommendations as of Friday morning.
The CDC recommends people who are exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine at home for five full days and get tested, unless they have been vaccinated or had COVID-19 in the past 90 days, according to their website.
It also says people who test positive or are suspected of having COVID-19 can end isolation if they have been fever free for 24 hours and have improved symptoms, but says they need to wear a well-fitted mask for at least five days after ending isolation.
If you google it, per CNN, CDC is changing it’s guidelines. Catchy headline though.
