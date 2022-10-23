YORKTOWN — Festival food, rides, and country music were in abundance at the annual Yorktown Western Days festival this weekend. The 64th annual festival attracted visitors from all over the Crossroads.
At the festival, visitors had a chance to enjoy typical carnival food like funnel cake, get thrilled on carnival rides, listen to live music from Texas acts like Gary Glenn and even watch a Wild West reenactment from Ole’ West Gunfighters.
The festival provided a chance for families to come out and enjoy a nice Saturday afternoon together with several fun-filled activities. Visitors like Kyle Marthiljohni of Victoria came out to spend a good time with his family.
“It’s a good tradition. It’s family fun,” Marthiljohni said. “It does more for the community than people know.”
The festival also attracted folks from further out, such as Kayla Mata and her family.
“We’re not from around here, we’re from Alice,” Mata said. “We saw the sign and the sign said ‘Come out to Western Days.’”
Yorktown Western Days isn’t just a festival, but a tradition for Yorktown residents to visit annually. Residents like Debbie Alvarez grew up coming to Western Days and now brings her grandchildren to the festival.
“As far as I can remember, I’ve always come to Western Days, since I was a kid in school,” Alvarez said.
Festival participants enjoyed a long weekend of western-themed fun for the whole family.