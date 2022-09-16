Film festival
Filmmaker and actor Josh Shultz holds Abby Burach in downtown Victoria Friday during the Viva Texas Film Festival kickoff party. Shultz starred in and directed "Americana," which was scheduled to premier at the festival.

 Keith W. Kohn | kkohn@vicad.com

Motorcycles shredded asphalt in front of DeLeon Plaza while partygoers left painted footprints on a colorful piece of art.

"Americana" star and director Josh Shultz smiles at the crowd in DeLeon Plaza on Friday as part of a kickoff party for the Viva Texas Film Festival. Shultz's film explores the evils of human trafficking.

The Viva Texas Film Festival kickoff party welcomed guests of all ages to downtown Victoria on Friday afternoon.

The Denver-based Breaker Boyz Krue performed all sorts of motorcycle stunts for an audience who would later enjoy "Americana," which features several bikes. The stunt crew is featured in the film.

The Breaker Boyz Krue practices stunts before their show at the Viva Texas Film Festival party begins.

Buck Snow, the sound designer for "Americana," was visiting Victoria from Florida this weekend.

"The people in town are heartwarming and friendly," Snow said. "It feels like home because this community is so caring."

Film festival partygoers create a work of art with their feet. The final product will be featured at the Crossroads Art House.

Snow said he is proud of his work on "Americana." The film premiered at Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts Friday evening.

"There will be a lot of wet eyes in the crowd tonight," Snow said. "It's a touching story."

Dancers perform in front of the Prosperity Bank building on 101 S. Main St. in Victoria on Friday.

Victoria Parks & Recreation helped organize the kickoff party. Superintendent Steven Gallagher said he saw a lot of smiles on faces during the event.

"We are building partnerships with community outreach," Gallagher said. "We're showcasing DeLeon Plaza and letting people know about our upcoming events. The benefits are endless."

Leo Bertucci is a Report for America corps member who covers energy and environment for the Victoria Advocate.

