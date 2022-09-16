Motorcycles shredded asphalt in front of DeLeon Plaza while partygoers left painted footprints on a colorful piece of art.
The Viva Texas Film Festival kickoff party welcomed guests of all ages to downtown Victoria on Friday afternoon.
The Denver-based Breaker Boyz Krue performed all sorts of motorcycle stunts for an audience who would later enjoy "Americana," which features several bikes. The stunt crew is featured in the film.
Buck Snow, the sound designer for "Americana," was visiting Victoria from Florida this weekend.
"The people in town are heartwarming and friendly," Snow said. "It feels like home because this community is so caring."
Snow said he is proud of his work on "Americana." The film premiered at Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts Friday evening.
"There will be a lot of wet eyes in the crowd tonight," Snow said. "It's a touching story."
Victoria Parks & Recreation helped organize the kickoff party. Superintendent Steven Gallagher said he saw a lot of smiles on faces during the event.
"We are building partnerships with community outreach," Gallagher said. "We're showcasing DeLeon Plaza and letting people know about our upcoming events. The benefits are endless."