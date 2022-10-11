Inside a tiny closet in an old Cuero home, the voice of Catt Wolf recites lines for commercials advertising all kinds of products and places: the taste of Gentleman Jack whiskey, the serenity of a resort in western Canada and the scent of a French perfume.
Wolf is a professional voice-over actor. Her voice has been featured in commercials, audiobooks, short films and marching band shows.
Out of the 6 million people who auditioned to be the voice of Amazon’s Alexa, Wolf finished in the top 10,000.
Wolf’s adventure in voice-over acting began in 2015, but her journey to the profession began with the singing lessons she received from her mother before she enrolled in kindergarten.
Growing up in a household full of artists — her parents were music teachers at Cuero schools — Wolf was raised on Mozart and Glenn Miller.
“I knew I was just a little different from the norm in my family,” Wolf said. “My mother had a beautiful operatic voice. I was a jazz girl who could also sing the blues.”
During her childhood, Wolf traveled around the Crossroads with her singing talent.
“I’ve sung in at least half the churches in Victoria and also sung at the Miss Cuero pageant,” Wolf said. “I performed for the Victoria Civic Chorus all through junior high and high school with my parents.”
Since some of the voice-over training methods overlapped with what Wolf needed for her singing, she felt the new gig was right in her wheelhouse.
“It started out as a side hustle,” she said.
To make a living with their voice in the long term, speakers must acquire persistence and tenacity, Wolf said. Someone has to “invest a bit” of time and money to get a foot in the door.
Inside her recording space, Wolf uses a condenser microphone, which is good at capturing only nearby sounds.
“You dampen the sound. You make it as quiet as possible and then you adjust your microphone setup to give you as crystal clear a recording as possible,” Wolf said.
Voice-over acting is not as easy as it seems, Wolf said, as it requires the person behind the microphone to emphasize emotions in their speech.
“You get behind the mic and you find yourself talking more clearly, but you lose the sense of conservation,” Wolf said.
For the modern voice-over actor, narration is a key element of captivating an audience, Wolf said. People want to hear someone who they would love to have a conversation with.
“My dream job would be to narrate one of the beautiful Discovery Channel documentaries and be like Sir Richard Attenborough,” Wolf said.
Even as her voice-over work has turned into a full-time job, Wolf still has time to sing. Wolf is part of the duo Catt Moon, which performs on Tuesday night at El Paso Tacos & Tequila in downtown Victoria.
Jim Kovacek is the acoustic guitar player for Catt Moon. He said playing throwback pop music covers with Wolf at the Mexican restaurant has been a fun experience for him.
“Catt is so engaging when on stage,” Kovacek said. “She wants everyone in the room to have as much fun as she is having.”
Wolf said her voice-over career has opened up doors that have benefited her singing abilities, as well.
“I’ve learned an exponential amount about myself as a creative since I’ve been able to devote more time and energy to it,” Wolf said.