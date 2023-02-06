PORT O’CONNOR — A volunteer searching on Saturday for any sign of missing boater Hunter Hadley stumbled upon his remains in the midafternoon and called authorities, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Hadley’s remains were found “near the accident scene” by the volunteer, according to TPW Capt. Chris Bird.
The discovery of Hadley’s remains capped a week of frantic searches involving the U.S. Coast Guard, Parks and Wildlife wardens, sheriff’s deputies and volunteers searching for the 20-year-old who went missing the evening of Jan. 27, when the skiff he was on with another man collided with a barge near Port O’Connor in the Intracoastal Waterway.
The other boater, McCoy Wagner, was found and taken to a hospital with injuries. But Hadley, who was not wearing a life jacket, could not be found.
Calhoun County Sheriff Bobby Vickery said the volunteers located Hadley’s remains about 3 p.m. on Saturday. Vickery and game wardens Jessica Pelzel and Elizabeth Guevara, who had been assisting the search, responded to the volunteers’ call.
“Hadley was located in close proximity to where the accident occurred,” Vickery said in a prepared statement on Monday. He said the area had been searched before using “the best equipment available” and he suspects the water temperature and heavy barge traffic may have “contributed to the hindering of the location.”
Bird said in addition to game wardens assisting in the search through Wednesday, his agency used a full array of tools to find the missing boater or his remains, from spotlights and side-scan sonar to dive teams, towed sonar, cadaver dogs and even drones.
The lights initially were used to see if Hadley had made it to shore, while the sonar was used to see if his remains were ensnared underwater.
A drone searched the shoreline and the cadaver dog was used to see if it could find any signs of decomposition. Air boats were also used to get into the weeds.
Wardens were called in to help from Rockport and Victoria, all to no avail.
“We continued looking for Mr. Hadley through the week,” Bird said.
The Coast Guard said it was notified of the collision at 10:56 p.m. Jan. 27 by a vessel that had been towing the barge that struck the skiff Hadley was on. Calhoun County Chief Deputy Johnny Krause said the agency received a call about 11:20 p.m.
The Coast Guard in Port O’Connor sent a 29-foot Response Boat and the Coast Guard at Air Station Corpus Christi launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to help in the search.
The Coast Guard, as is usually the case, helped in the search for the first two days, a spokesman said, searching about 64 square miles for signs of Hadley.
“Suspending a search without a positive ending is always a difficult decision to make,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Foster, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Corpus Christi. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to this young man’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
In addition to the government agencies, TowBoat U.S. and SeaTow assisted in the search, the Coast Guard said.