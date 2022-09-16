National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, and Victoria County.
County Elections Administrator Margetta Hill will oversee operations Tuesday with seven locations open for registrants between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
"Normally we have 50 new people who are either new to register or were voting from another location," Hill said. "A lot of times, people are just changing their address as well."
Locations for the registration drive are:
- Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St.;
- University of Houston-Victoria, University West, first floor Hallway T, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St.;
- U.S. Post Office, 312 S. Main St.;
- U.S. Post Office, 2804 Sam Houston Drive;
- Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St.;
- Victoria Public Library, 105 West Juan Linn St.;
- and Sweet Fountainz Bakery, 5805 John Stockbauer Drive.
National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic day of celebration, with organizations each year working to register eligible voters ahead of Election Day in November, this year on Nov. 8, 2022.
The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 28. Early voting runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.
"We should get another rush in October," Hill said. "By 5 p.m. it's in for the day. Unless we get it by mail and it's postmarked that day, that will be it."
Hill said she expected turnout in November election should increase by 20% to 30%.
"The governor's race will be a pretty big one," Hill said. "That should draw some people out of their homes."