The Art Expedition art show at the Texas Zoo on Aug. 13 attracted about 200 people. Even weeks later, there's still time to vote for the People's Choice award, organizers said this week.
The show was produced by Jupiter Horizons Gallery, Crossroads Art House and the Texas Zoo.
Among the winners were Kimberly Rickman, whose "Heat of the Night" won best of show and the $1,000 grand prize.
Artists also were honored in six categories and first-place winners received $100 each. Among them:
- Acrylic/Oil Painting — "Sometin' Fishy" by Krysta Lyssy
- Wet Media — "Convergence" by Kasey Marsh
- Dry Media — "Gray Wolf" by Amanda Chase
- Fiber Arts — "Fox in Sheep's Clothing by Lindsay Hawes
- 3D Art — "Impailed" by Robert Pederson
- Photography — "American Alligator-Brazos Bend State Park" by Stephen Kallus
Organizers said about 200 people attended the reception, where caricature drawings, live animal painting, snacks and discounted zoo tickets were provided.
People's Choice votes can be cast until Friday. To vote, go to the Texas Zoo, write the name of the artist and the artwork on the provided notepad and place the ballot in the jar.
