Madison Valazquez, 10, and her younger brother Eduardo, 7, were among 12 children who won new bicycles at a bike rodeo at Christ's Kitchen, hosted by the Victoria Police Department Thursday evening.

The police department partnered with Walmart to purchase 12 bikes, which children who attended the rodeo could register to win. The bikes each came with a safety helmet.

Lauren Meaux, the community affairs manager for the police and fire departments, said the rodeo is a way to get the police into the community for fun and interaction.

The Victoria Police Department in collaboration with Christ's Kitchen hosted its first ever Bike Rodeo, an event that gifts bikes to local children through a grant from Walmart. 

This was the first bike rodeo the police department has hosted. The venue was provided by Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren St., a nonprofit soup-kitchen organization that provides meals and other assistance.

Walmart provided a $5,000 grant for the purchase of bikes and safety equipment.

An obstacle course and other fun activities were set up for the 20-25 children who attended the event, with police officers, firefighters and fire marshal officials on hand to help out.

The eight officers who graduated from the Victoria College Law Enforcement Academy in May attended the event and manned the different stops on the road safety obstacle course, which included stop signs, chalk lines, circles and traffic cones.

Children line up to hear if they won a bike during the Bike Rodeo event Thursday at Christ’s Kitchen.

Halfway into the event, tickets were drawn, and the 12 bikes were awarded to lucky winners. Even the kids who didn't win a bike were reassured by Meaux that they would have another opportunity for a new bike. 

Meaux said that the police department will host other bike rodeos at other locations in the coming months.

Madison was one of the lucky children. Her name was drawn as the winner of a light-blue Huffy Sea Star. Her brother, Eduardo, hopped on his prize, a dark-blue Huffy Rocket. 

Victoria Senior Police Officer John Turner helps Joseph Ramos, 8, get on a bike during the Bike Rodeo event Thursday at Christ’s Kitchen.

Madison and Eduardo attend O'Connor Elementary School and are out for the summer, enjoying their freedom on their new bikes, before they start fifth and second grade, respectively, in the fall.

Christ Kitchen's Executive Director Trish Hastings said the bike rodeo plays an important role in community outreach.

"The goal of the rodeo is to develop a relationship between the police and our community," Hastings said. "So that the community can put the police officers' faces to memory and so they know they can trust the police."

Victoria police Officer Marcos Olivares holds up a stop sign during the Bike Rodeo event Thursday at Christ’s Kitchen.

Tamara covers the public safety beat for the Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6597 or tdiaz@vicad.com.

