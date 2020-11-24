The Victoria Police Department is preparing for a new police chief to be sworn into office next week.
The department will hold a swearing in ceremony for Roberto Arredondo Jr. on Monday.
Interim Police Chief Mark Jameson said preparation for Arredondo to direct the department began immediately after the selection was made.
"(Arredondo) have been briefed on everything from policies to procedures, to organizational charts to the budget. In addition, he's been kept in the loop on current crime trends and personnel issues," Jameson said. "We're kind of ahead of the curve."
Jameson said he thinks the department is aptly prepared for a smooth transition.
"We've had a number of challenges over the last six months stemming from protests to employee turnover to dealing with the the pandemic," Jameson said. "(This experience) has helped us to become stronger, so when Chief Arredondo steps in, we'll hit the ground running."
Jameson will resume his previous role as deputy chief for the department after the swearing in ceremony.
The ceremony for Arredondo will take place 2 p.m. Monday at the Victoria Community Center and is not open to the public because of COVID-19 concerns, said Lauren Meaux, a spokeswoman for the department.
