The Victoria Area Homeless Coalition will open an emergency warming shelter Monday and Tuesday nights, when temperatures are expected to drop.
The warming center will open at the Pine Street Community Center, 803 N.E. Pine St., from 5 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday and from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday
Temperatures in Victoria are forecast to reach a low of 37 degrees Monday night and a low of 31 degrees Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The shelter could open again Wednesday evening if temperatures are near freezing.
“We will continue to monitor the weather and update the public,” said Lisa Griffin, coalition president.
People who need shelter will be provided transportation from the Christ’s Kitchen and Lowe’s Home Improvement parking lots between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on both evenings.
Volunteers with the coalition will open a shelter when “real-feel” temperatures reach near freezing (32 degrees) for two or more consecutive days.
Guests will be provided with cots, blankets, food, drink and fellowship at the shelter, and a separate sleeping area for families and children will be available.
Pets are also allowed to stay at the shelter, Griffin said.
The coalition accepts monetary donations but is specifically in need of gloves, thermals, winter coats and volunteers.
Donations can be made 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Mid-Coast Family Services, 111 S. Liberty St., and 5-9 p.m. at the Pine Street Community Center, 803 N. Pine St.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Griffin at 361-575-7842 or 361-935-1451.
